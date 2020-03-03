Apple Will Pay Up To $500 Million in Lawsuit Settlement

If you had an iPhone 6 or 7 before 2018, you would get some money back from Apple. The company is settling a class action lawsuit claiming it purposely slowed down those iPhone models to make users think they needed newer, faster phones.

Under the settlement, owners of certain iPhone models will get $25 per device. That amount would go up or down depending on the number of claims filed. The pay-out is expected to cost Apple up to a half-billion dollars. A judge must approve the settlement on April 3rd.