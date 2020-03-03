Employee of the Month and Secondary Employee of the Month in Calhoun County

We’d like to introduce you to the Calhoun County Schools Employee of the Month for February. Darian Phillips teaches second grade at Saks Elementary School. Ms. Phillips talked to us about her favorite part of the school day. Ms. Phillips also told us that she decided to become a teacher when she was just a young girl and her teacher inspired her. Ashley Thompson has taught second grade alongside Phillips for two years. She shared her thoughts about how others perceive Phillips’ attitude.

The county’s Secondary Employee of the Month was awarded to Saks Middle School’s 6th grade Science teacher, Lamar Bradford. Mr. Bradford has been teaching at Saks for thirteen years and he shares what’s the best part about being an educator.

As the Calhoun County Schools Employee of the Month, Phillips and Bradford will receive gift cards from America’s First Credit Union.