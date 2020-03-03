Severe Overnight Storms Kill Dozens of People in Central Tennessee
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
At least 22 people have died across central Tennessee as a result of severe storms and at least one tornado that ripped through the Nashville area. The overnight storms left numerous homes and other buildings in ruins across several counties, and left tens of thousands of people without power with hundreds more looking for temporary housing.
In Nashville, dozens of buildings were damaged, and more than 150 people have been taken to hospitals.
