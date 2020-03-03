Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Georgia

There are now two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Georgia. During a press conference, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said both patients live in the same household and that one of them recently returned from a trip to Italy. As a precaution, both of the infected people have been isolated in their homes.

According to federal health officials, as many as one million people could be tested for the coronavirus by the end of the week. There have been more than 100 cases of the virus confirmed in at least 12 states with six deaths.

About half of the cases were among people who were aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.