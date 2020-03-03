Worlds of Work Looking for Volunteers

If you are looking to make a difference in your community while helping students prepare for the future, then we’ve got an opportunity you need to know about. East Alabama Works is gearing up for its 5th annual Worlds of Work Career Expo. This is a hands-on career exploration event for 8th and 11th graders from across east Alabama.

This year’s expo is scheduled to take place March 10-12 at the Oxford Civic Center. Organizers say the event is made possible through volunteers.

If your company or organization would like to help, you can sign up and attend a training session this Thursday. Just go to www.woweast.com and click on the volunteers tab.