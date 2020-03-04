Coach Robert Herring Passes Away

The coaching world lost a legendary figure on Wednesday. Former Oxford head football coach Robert Herring passed away today after a lengthy illness. Herring served as a coach in three different states; but he’s known best in the East Alabama Community for his incredible 14 year run as the head coach at Oxford. Herring served as a mentor to several coaches around the nation at all three levels of the game including fellow former Oxford coach John Grass. [Hear Grass' thoughts on Herring in the featured video.]

Herring's Accomplishments

39 Seasons as a Head Coach

Alabama: Oxford (14 seasons), Oneonta (1) & Jones Valley (4)

Mississippi: Winston Academy (10)

Georgia: Newnan (10)

Record Oxford: 117-43

8 Region Titles / 14 playoff appearances

Three State Championships (1988*, 1989, 1993*) [*undefeated]

AL Record: 147-61-3

Overall: 273-171-4

AHSAA Hall of Fame (2001)

Calhoun Co. Hall of Fame (2011)