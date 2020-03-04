Coach Robert Herring Passes Away
Thursday, March 5, 2020
The coaching world lost a legendary figure on Wednesday. Former Oxford head football coach Robert Herring passed away today after a lengthy illness. Herring served as a coach in three different states; but he’s known best in the East Alabama Community for his incredible 14 year run as the head coach at Oxford. Herring served as a mentor to several coaches around the nation at all three levels of the game including fellow former Oxford coach John Grass. [Hear Grass' thoughts on Herring in the featured video.]
Herring's Accomplishments
39 Seasons as a Head Coach
Alabama: Oxford (14 seasons), Oneonta (1) & Jones Valley (4)
Mississippi: Winston Academy (10)
Georgia: Newnan (10)
Record Oxford: 117-43
8 Region Titles / 14 playoff appearances
Three State Championships (1988*, 1989, 1993*) [*undefeated]
AL Record: 147-61-3
Overall: 273-171-4
AHSAA Hall of Fame (2001)
Calhoun Co. Hall of Fame (2011)