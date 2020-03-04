House to Vote on Billion Dollar Covid-19 Response Package

With more than 100 coronavirus cases being confirmed throughout the country, the House of Representatives has made the decision to pass a multi-billion dollar bill to fund research that will help combat the spread of the disease. The emergency funding response package would include more than three billion dollars to help fund research and development for vaccines as well as diagnostic tests and therapeutic responses to Coronavirus.

It would also include $2.2 billion to be used for efforts related to prevention, preparedness, and response to the spread of Covid-19, $950 million of that will go to support state and local health agencies. The measure will next need to be taken up by the Senate. The White House is expected to back the deal.