JSU Holds Pro Day

NFL Scouts made their way to East Alabama Wednesday afternoon for JSU’s annual pro DAY. Several JSU seniors showcased their talent for scouts representing around ten NFL teams. Several Gamecocks have a great chance to play on the next level including former All-Americans Josh Pearson (WR), Marlon Bridges (DB) and long-snapper Josh Brady. Today’s Pro Day workout included the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and position drills. The day amounts to the first real job-interview for life as a professional football player. The rainy conditions did not stop them from having a great showing. [Hear from Pearson, Bridges and JSU head coach John Grass in the featured video.] The NFL Draft is set for April 23-25th in Las Vegas.