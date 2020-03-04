Keep Oxford Beautiful Affiliation Ceremony

A new board has been established in the City of Oxford today entitled, “Keep Oxford Beautiful.” This board is an affiliate of “Keep America Beautiful” to help educate residents living within the city limits about littering, recycling, community greening, and other ways to keep their community and environment clean.

Bunn says the board is made up of seven members with various backgrounds including education and business. For more information on “Keep Oxford Clean,” log on to the City of Oxford’s website. There will be information regarding focus areas and volunteer opportunities.