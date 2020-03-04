Opioid Round Table Discussion in Oxford

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention held its annual Opioid Roundtable Discussion Tuesday evening to bring awareness to the community about the available resources in Calhoun County regarding substance abuse education and prevention. More than 200 community members and leaders were in attendance to discuss how to put an end to substance abuse in Alabama.

You can find out more about the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention by visiting their Facebook page or emailing agencyabuse@gmail.com.