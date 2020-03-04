Oxford's Zondrick Garrett Named to AL-MS All Star Team

Rosters for the upcoming Alabama-Mississippi All-Star basketball game were released Wednesday and there will be local representation. Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett has been selected to suit up for Team Alabama. Garrett is one of 12 senior players on a star-studded roster. Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods will be on the team - as will 7A stars Colby Jones of Mountain Brook and Duke Miles who led Lee-Montgomery to the state championship last week. The 30th annual All-Star Game is scheduled for next Friday, March 13th at Mississippi College. Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA), announced the squads Wednesday, March 4. Alabama’s boys and girls hold a 15-14 edge in each series winning the girls’ game last year 101-82 and the boys’ game 107-90.

Alabama Boys’ All-Stars

Antwan Burnett - Sidney Lanier G

Austin Harrell - East Limestone G

Colby Jones - Mountain Brook G

De’Marquiese Miles - Lee-Montgomery PG

Jadan Coleman - Bob Jones F

Jalen Myers - Bob Jones F

Kameron Woods - Pinson Valley G

Reginald Perry - Fairfield C

Rongie Gordon - Jeff Davis F

Thad Williams - Bessemer City PG

Tony Toney - Mae Jemison G

Zondrick Garrett - Oxford F

Coaches

Darrell Barber - Pinson Valley - Head Coach

Audwin Howard - Wenonah - Assistant Coach



Alabama Girls' All-Stars

Madison Adamson - Hoover G/G

Sarah Ashlee Barker - Spain Park G

Emily Bowman - Huntsville C

Keiara Griffin - Ramsay F

Elizabeth Hill - Cold Springs G/F

Niaira Jones - Charles Henderson PG

Quintasia Leatherwood - Central-Tuscaloosa PG

Destinee McGhee - Madison Academy C

Samira Moore - Charles Henderson C

Farrah Pearson - Hazel Green F

Dakiyah Sanders - Ramsay PG

Jamya Tyus - McAdory G

Coaches

Krytle Johnson - Hoover - Head Coach

Michael Rivers - Central-Tuscaloosa - Assistant Coach