Senate Runoff Between Session and Tuberville

More votes were just too close to call during Super Tuesday. Two republicans in the race for the U.S. Senate seats will soon face off in a runoff election. Former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face off against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville for the republican candidacy in the general election.

With Sessions obtaining 31% of the votes and Tuberville collecting 33%. The runoff is set for March 31st and the winner will take on Democratic Senator Doug Jones in the general election.