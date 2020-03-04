Seniors Participate in Adulting Day at Ohatchee High School

High school seniors will soon transition into adults in the real world in just a few short months and one local principal has his students preparing for their new journey. Seniors at Ohatchee High School participated in “Adulting Day” created by their principal, Bobby Tittle. During the one day event, students learned about key information on taxes, how to build and maintain credit scores, how to prioritize bill payments, and much more.

Since most seniors are driving before they graduate, Principal Tittle also says students learned how to properly change a tire with all the necessary tools. Teachers at Ohatchee have reported this experience to be extremely helpful for students.