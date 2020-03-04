Super Tuesday Local Results

More than 1.1 million ballots were cast throughout the state during yesterday’s primary election and it was determined that Joe Biden easily secured the presidential primaries in Alabama. Residents also voted against a decision to make changes to the state school board, denying the proposal to allow the governor to appoint members to the board with approval from the state senate.

Locally, 54% of voters in Calhoun County are in favor of county wide Sunday alcohol sales. Although the cities of Jacksonville, Piedmont, Anniston, Weaver, and Oxford already allow the Sunday sales, this local amendment will allow Sunday sales outside all city limits within the county that will go into effect immediately.

In Etowah County, 85% of voters are in favor of using left over funds from the inmate’s food account to fund school resource officers in county schools. The sheriff’s office, county commission, and county school system currently splits the funding cost of the SRO’s. Sheriff Jonathon Horton proposed this amendment plan so that money given by those three entities can be used elsewhere.

There will be a three-way runoff election that’s scheduled to take place March 31st between Paul Allen, Tiffany Holcomb-Works, and Tim Womack. The candidates are in the race for Etowah County Board of Education Place number one. A runoff is needed since neither candidate obtained 50% of overall votes.

And another run-off election in Etowah will be between Becky Nordgren and Jeff Overstreet, two candidates running for Etowah County Revenue Commission. Nordgren gathered 44% of votes while 36% of voters were in favor of Overstreet. The runoff election is scheduled for March 31st.