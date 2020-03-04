Super Tuesday Primary Elections

Super Tuesday across Alabama and 13 other states has voters hitting the polls. This primary election is especially important to democratic voters as it decides who will be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee for the general election.

Statewide, voters also decided on Amendment one, to decide whether or not to change from an elected state school board to an education commission with members appointed by the governor.

In Etowah County, an important vote on the issue of whether the sheriff’s office can use money left from feeding inmates for other purposes.

Above are the unofficial results of the Super Tuesday polls.