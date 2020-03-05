Altoona Woman Facing Child Abuse Charges

Teasha Davis of Altoona is facing a Child Abuse after Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brandi Fuller says she hit a 14-year-old child with a paddle several times leaving excessive bruising.

Davis was booked and released from the Etowah County Detention Center on a $5,000 surety bond with the conditions of no contact with the child. The child has been removed from the home and placed in a safety plan with a family member.