Etowah County Man to be Extradited to Face Sex Abuse of Child Charges

An Etowah County man who disappeared after being indicted on sex abuse of a child charges has been found. Jose Cruz-Guillen was captured by members of the Gulf Regional Fugitive Task Force in Augusta, Georgia last month and is being extradited back to Alabama. According to WEIS Radio, Cruz-Guillen was indicted by an Etowah County Grand Jury last years on charges of Sex Abuse of a Child Less Than 12, first degree rape, and Sodomy.

The Gadsden Police Department and Department of Human Resources opened an investigation on Cruz-Guillen after his step-daughter told her teacher he had been touching her since she was seven years old. In addition to those charges, he now faces outstanding indictment charges and federal charges of illegally being in the United States.