Former Bookkeeper Sentenced for Wire Fraud

A former bookkeeper for Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and school in Anniston was sentenced by a judge for her involvement in an embezzlement scheme. Angela Cheatwood was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty last year to wire fraud.

Cheatwood was accused of embezzling nearly half-a-million dollars from the church and school by writing unauthorized checks to herself from the church bank account. Authorities also said she took cash from school fundraisers and donations. Cheatwood was also ordered to pay restitution.