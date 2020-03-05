JSU Host Career Fair
Friday, March 6, 2020
Graduation for students at Jacksonville State University is right around the corner and to prepare them for what’s to come, a career fair was held on campus. Dozens of companies, federal and state employers, and other businesses were in attendance, looking for students who are ready to enter the workforce.
While the students were dressed for success during the career fair, the university’s photographer took professional headshots for students to use on their Linkedin accounts and other professional online accounts.
