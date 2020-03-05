JSU's Study Abroad Trips Canceled In Response to COVID-19
Friday, March 6, 2020
A local university has taken the necessary steps to protect students from the Covid-19 virus. Jacksonville State University’s administration decided to cancel all university sponsored trips out of the country amid the growing concerns of Coronavirus. JSU’s spring break is coming up later this month.
While the university knows they can’t stop students, faculty, and staff from traveling personally, they are encouraging everyone to use caution and to monitor travel advisories to help prevent the virus from spreading.
Please reload