Tennessee Confirms First Case of COVID-19

Another case of Coronavirus has been identified. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced during a press conference this morning confirming the state’s first case of Coronavirus. Lee says the patient is a 44-year-old man in Williamson County and is currently quarantine at home with his family.

World health officials say there have been more than 95,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 3,200 deaths. In the United States, there are more than 100 cases with 11 deaths.