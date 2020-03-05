Tennessee Tornadoes Survivor Describes Her Experience
Friday, March 6, 2020
People in central Tennessee are coping with deaths, injuries, and massive devastation after this week’s deadly storms. Two powerful tornadoes with wind speeds of up to 175 miles per hour caused widespread destruction and killed at least 24 people. At least five children were among the victims.
Reporter Shay Arthur visited one of the hardest hit areas in Putnam County. She spoke with one of the survivors about her brush with death.
