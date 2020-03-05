Toyota Expands Recall for Fuel Pump Issue

A recall issued earlier this year by Toyota has been expanded to more than one-million vehicles. The recalled Toyota and Lexus model vehicles shown on your screen can stop operating and cause the engine to fail. According to Toyota, if this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel. The company also says if the recalled vehicle stalls while driving at high speeds, this could increase the risk of an accident.

If you are an owner of one of the vehicle models, the company will notify you by early May for you to bring your vehicle in to a nearby dealership to replace the fuel pump and no cost. For a full list of recalled vehicles, contact your local Toyota dealership.