Alabama Inmate Executed by Lethal Injection

An Alabama inmate has been executed after the US Supreme Court denied its temporary stay that was put in place. 43-year-old Nathaniel Woods was executed by lethal injection at an Atmore Correctional Facility Thursday night. Woods was convicted as a compliance in the 2004 killing of three Birmingham Police Officers as they were at a home to serve Woods a misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Kerry Spencer, the man who confessed to being the sole gunman who killed the officers, said Woods had no idea what was about to happen. However, Attorney General Steve Marshall says Woods lured the officers into an ambush. Minutes before Woods was set to be executed, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay, then later denied that stay.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey refused to step in to stop the execution. Woods was pronounced dead at 9:01 Thursday night.