Gender Treatment Bill Passes AL Senate

A bill that would ban gender therapies for minors has passed the Alabama Senate. This bill would make it a felony for medical providers to prescribe puberty-blockers, hormones or perform any gender confirmation surgery to anyone under the age of 19.

Trussville Senator Shay Shelnutt sponsored the bill and he believes that minors who are not fully developed shouldn’t be given “experimental” medications or procedures that could have permanent effects. Other figures however question whether lawmakers should restrict healthcare decisions made between parents and children.

The bill now moves to the state’s House of Representatives.