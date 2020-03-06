JSU Warns of Students Having Possible Contact with COVID-19

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, however, one local university held a press conference this evening to inform the public about two of its students that have been exposed to the virus in a neighboring state. Acting university president, Don Killingsworth Jr., notified the campus that two students had been in contact with someone in Georgia diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The possible contact occurred six days ago, and the students have no symptoms of COVID-19. Killingsworth also said those students did attend class after the exposure and are currently not on campus while they are self-quarantined. There are still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus on campus or in the state.

The university says they are working proactively with the Alabama Department of Public Health to take necessary precautions to protect the campus and community.