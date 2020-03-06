Rainbow City Residents Assisting with Nashville Tornado Relief

Another remarkable act of kindness from residents in Rainbow City will go towards helping the victims of the deadly storms in Nashville that occurred earlier this week. Mack Butler and his wife, reached out to their friends on social media and asked everyone to donate items for them to deliver to the tornado victims.

Butler says he got the idea to help from his daughter who lives in Franklin, Tennessee after her church has been assisting with tornado relief efforts since Tuesday. Butler tells TV24 that he and his wife were simply overwhelmed by the power of social media during times of crisis. Butler and his wife are preparing to head to Nashville first thing Saturday morning to help aid the victims of the deadly storms.