Vocabulary Parade Ends Read Across America Week
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Read Across America Week comes to an end today and more than 700 students at John S. Jones Elementary in Rainbow City celebrated all their accomplishments during a vocabulary parade. Parents, teachers, faculty and staff lined up their vehicles outside the school so the students could showcase all the new vocabulary words they learned this week.
Principal Clark says the students enjoyed the activities involved with Read Across America Week and many are taking a new profound love for reading.
