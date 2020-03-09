Centre Man Indicted on Sexual Abuse of a Child & Sodomy

A lengthy investigation has lead to the indictment of a Centre man several sex abuse of child charges. Curtis Lee Johnson was reported to the Centre Police Department by the victim’s mother in July of last year. Johnson was immediately arrested at his home and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center before posting a $750,000 bond.

After several months of investigating the case, a Cherokee County Grand Jury recently indicted Johnson on two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 years old and first degree Sodomy.