Companies Selling “Unapproved Drugs” for COVID-19

Companies are selling “unapproved drugs” for the Coronavirus, and the Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to be aware. Regulators have punished seven companies for selling drugs that claim to prevent or treat COVID-19. According to officials, the drugs quote, “pose significant risks to patient health and violate federal law.” The companies have received warning letters from the FDA and Federal Trade Commission. If they don’t respond within 48 hours, they risk facing product seizures and legal injunctions.

The FDA reiterated that right now, there are no vaccines or drugs approved to treat the Novel Coronavirus. The agency released photos showing the products in question that include labels such as, “Coronavirus Cell Protection,” Coronavirus Immune System,” and “Coronavirus Boneset Tea.”