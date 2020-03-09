Etowah County Law Enforcement Begin Operation "Full House"

Operation “Full House” went into effect today with several law enforcement agencies out of Etowah County. Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton held a press conference today to discuss the more than 300 warrants are going to be delivered throughout the county over the next several days.

172 warrants were handed out today and 111 of those warrants were felony warrants. Sheriff Horton says agencies began rounding up residents with warrants at 6 a.m. this morning. Sheriff Horton says he expects the numbers to go up as more warrants are expected to be served.