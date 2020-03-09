GA School Teacher Tests Positive for COVID-19

A school teacher in the state of Georgia has tested positive for the Coronavirus, causing the state’s fourth-largest school district to immediately close all of its schools. Fulton County Superintendent Mike Looney says that a school teacher who tested positive for the virus worked at several schools in the school system and had extensive contact with both students and teachers.

All students and teachers were sent home from the schools earlier today, and the schools will remain closed at least until Wednesday. Looney said he didn’t know how the teacher had become infected, and couldn’t comment on the teacher’s current medical condition.

The three confirmed coronavirus cases from Fulton County include a 56-year-old man who had returned to Atlanta from Milan, Italy, on February 22, and his son. Fulton County covers much of Atlanta and surrounding suburbs. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.