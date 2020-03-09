Gadsden State Community College kicks off Pi Week

It’s Pi week and Gadsden State Community College Students are kicking off this week’s festivities with an event that allows them to “Pi their Professors.” Professors took a pie to the face from students who brought food donations for the “Food for Thought Student Food Pantry.” At the Wallace Drive campus, the food pantry has known to be very beneficial to students at Gadsden State and the Director of Support Services believes having the food drive was a great way to kick off Pi week.

Students at Gadsden State will be involved in numerous activities that associate with Pi Week. Davis encourages students to look at Gadsden State’s social media pages about this week’s event updates.