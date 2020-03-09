JSU Football Opens Spring Practice

The Jacksonville State football team got back on the field Monday for the first session of spring practice. The Gamecocks have had a very determined mindset this offseason after posting a 6-6 record last year. Their streak of OVC championships also ended at five after dropping five OVC games. With several players out with injury, spring practice offers a time for other players to step up and opportunities for younger players to show their offseason improvement. The Gamecocks will practice in shorts and helmets for three sessions before going full pads Friday. The annual J-Day game set for April 16th. [Hear from head coach John Grass in the featured video]