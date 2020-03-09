Sylacauga Hires Andrew Zow As New Head Football Coach

On Monday the Sylacauga City School Board officially hired Andrew Zow as its new head football coach. The former Alabama quarterback has spent the last eight seasons as a high school head coach with great success at Montevallo (2012-'15), Calera (2016-'18) and Bessemer City (2019). Zow was picked over more than 90 applicants and both sides say it is a great fit. Zow takes over for Matt Griffith who led the program for 15 seasons. Last year the Aggies finished 8-3 with a berth in the playoffs. Zow says he’s ready to continue a successful tradition. [Hear from Zow & Dr. Jon Segars in the featured video]