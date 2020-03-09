World of Works Event Postponed

The East Alabama Works Regional Workforce Council has decided to postpone the fifth annual World of Works Career Expo under medical recommendation. Although there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state, the council consulted with medical officials and decided to err on the side of safety for the nearly 8,000 students, 1,200 volunteers, and more than 100 career presenters that would have been present.

New dates for the East Alabama Works Worlds of Work career expo will be announced as soon as possible.