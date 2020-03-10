CVS Waives Prescription Drug Delivery Fees Due to COVID-19
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, CVS Pharmacy will waive delivery fees for prescription drugs.CVS is waiving the fee so that people at higher risk for COVID-19 can stay at home as much as possible. Aetna, a CVS health company, is also waiving early refill limits on 30 day prescription maintenance drugs.
The health company is offering that to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark brand.
