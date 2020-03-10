Dick’s to Stop Selling Guns at 400+ Stores

The largest U.S. sporting goods retailer will stop selling guns at more than 400 additional stores this year. Dick’s Sporting Goods made a decision to scale back gun sales after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. The retailer announced that it will no longer sell semi-automatic weapons.

A few months later Dick’s pulled firearms and hunting accessories from ten stores as a test and overall sales increased at those stores. In 2019, the company pulled guns and ammunition from 125 more stores, now, Dick’s plans to nearly quadruple the number of its stores without guns.