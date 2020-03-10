Dump Truck Strikes Pole Causing Power Outage
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Centre residents that live near Northwood Drive were without power for half of the day Monday after a dump truck struck a power pole, causing the pole to break in half. The transformer and lines then fell onto the truck.
The truck driver was not injured during the accident but Spring Creek firefighters kept the driver in the truck until the Cherokee Electric operations crews were able to safely cut the power to the line.
