Etowah County Jail Establishes COVID-19 Symptoms Testing

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit continued its drug round-up called, “Operation Full House” well into the night on Monday as several law enforcement agencies throughout the county served more than 300 warrants. With new inmates coming into the county jail and coronavirus concerns continuing to rise, the Etowah County Jail has formed a protocol of its own to ensure everyone in the facility is safe.

There are still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state, however, Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton worked with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health to create a questionnaire and testing to use on inmates being booked inside the jail. With “Operation Full House” being just one of the reasons people are continuously being brought to the jail, Sheriff Horton says his main priority is to ensure that no inmate is showing any symptoms of a respiratory illness.

Sheriff Horton says the questionnaire and testing is only used on county inmates and is not being used on visitors.