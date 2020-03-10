Gadsden State Employment Fair
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Today’s weather didn’t stop Health Sciences and technical students from Gadsden State from meeting with representatives of hospitals, health and rehab centers, nursing homes, and other area companies during the college’s Employment Fair.
This event was also open to Gadsden State Alumni, and the general public. Brady encourages those looking for new career opportunities to stay connected with Gadsden State’s Facebook page for information on the next employment fair.
