JSU Fraternity Holds Annual Bike-A-Thon

100 hours of constant bicycle pedaling is what it will take for the members of Pi Kappa Phi to raise awareness for people living with disabilities. The students began their journey on Monday and will continue peddling until Friday, non-stop.

On the square in the City of Jacksonville is where you will find Pi Kappa Phi members 24 hours a day for the rest of the week. All proceeds from the Bike-A-Thon will go to “The Ability Experience.”