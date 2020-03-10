Nursing Homes Take Precaution in Response to COVID-19

Nursing homes and other healthcare facilities throughout the country are taking precautionary measures to ensure residents are safe while the spread of COVID-19 continues. A statement released by the Senior Vice President of Patient Services at NHC Healthcare in Anniston shares what steps the facility is taking to help reduce the potential for the virus entering the building.

Vice President, Vicki Dodson is asking visitors who have any symptoms of respiratory illness to not visit the facility. Those symptoms include coughing, sore throat, fever, or shortness of breath. NHC is asking for visitors to instead try to connect with their loved one through phone, email, Skype or Facebook. The healthcare facility is following the recommendations of the CDC on prevention steps.

Members and visitors in the facility will be asked to wash their hands, wear gowns and gloves when interacting with residents who are sick.