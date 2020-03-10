Passengers Disembark Grand Princess Cruise Ship in California

Passengers aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship are being released after an unexpected extended trip due to the Coronavirus outbreak. There were more than 3,500 passengers and crew members aboard the cruise ship that was held off the coast of San Francisco for several days after 21 people tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The ship’s operator, Princess Cruise Line, said in a statement that disembarking passengers would be a “multiple day process.” On Sunday, the state department warned Americans to not travel by cruise ship because of a spike in cases of Coronavirus. As of this morning, there are more than 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.