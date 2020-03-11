A Way Out Day Program Has New Drop Center in Anniston

A program that focuses on the needs and wellbeing of young women has a brand new location where women can feel safe, and at home. “A Way Out Day Program” is a non-profit organization that helps young women ages 16-24 who are coming from foster homes, detention centers and other facilities. The program specializes in helping young women re-enter society by offering informational assistance, food, clothing, and a place where they can feel loved and cared for.

Elston says the majority of the items donated to the program were donated from members of the community.The “A Way Out Program” Drop Center’s new location is off East 11th in Downtown Anniston near the Anniston-Calhoun County Public Library. It’s hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.