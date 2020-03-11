Floyd County Schools COVID-19 Case Confirmed

Another confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Georgia. A Floyd County Schools employee has contracted the virus and is being treated at a local hospital. Public health officials are working to determine the impact this confirmed case has on local schools and the community. Earlier today, Cave Springs Elementary School was dismissed and will be closed for the rest of the week. Floyd County is located in Rome, Georgia.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, you can take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those measures include washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you are sick, you should stay home from work or school and away from other people until you are better. You are also encouraged to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces inside your home.