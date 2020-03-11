Tax Filing Could be Extended Due to COVID-19 Concerns
Thursday, March 12, 2020
COVID-19 is affecting more than just health for thousands of Americans. The U.S. Treasury is considering pushing back the tax deadline as the Coronavirus continues to spread. The White House along with the Treasury have been discussing extending the tax season beyond April 15th.
This comes as House Democrats wrote to the Internal Revenue Service Commissioner for an update on how the Coronavirus outbreak could impact the agency, and its ability to provide taxpayer assistance and process returns.
Please reload