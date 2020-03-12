AHSAA and OVC Release Statements on COVID-19

AHSAA Executive Director Steve Saverese and the OVC Board of Presidents have released statements on the impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The two organizations directly impact local sports (high school & JSU)

The AHSAA says they are monitoring the situation in the state and the surrounding states. AHSAA's Statement (in part):

“While there has not been a confirmed case of this new virus within our state, we are in constant contact with state officials who are monitoring the situation and providing updates. Please know, the AHSAA is committed to keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans at the forefront... If there are statewide school cancellations or delays implemented by the ALSDE, the AHSAA will execute contingency plans for championship play... Rest assured, we will do everything possible to complete championship competition as scheduled, but contingency plans with modified championship formats may be necessary.”

OVC Statement:

The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents have announced that effective immediately OVC member institutions will suspend athletic-related activities including all competition, and formal practices until further notice due to the COVID-19 public health threat.

All recruiting-related travel is also suspended until April 3, 2020, at which time the impact of that ban will be evaluated.

The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators. The league will continue to monitor all relevant information on COVID-19 on a daily basis.