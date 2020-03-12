AL Superintendent of Education Issues Protocols for Students and Employees

Alabama Superintendent of Education Doctor Eric Mackey has issued a statement regarding the protocols for any student or school employees that tests positive for COVID-19. A mandatory 14 day self quarantine at their home will go into immediate effect for those who test positive to the virus.

School employees who test positive for the virus or have family members that test positive will also be quarantined for 14 days and placed on administrative leave with pay. The Alabama Education Association hopes these measures will not be necessary, but wants to ensure school employees are covered in the worst-case scenario.