Alabama to Get Federal Funding to Fight COVID-19

Alabama is getting more than $8 million in federal funding to help fight COVID-19. WEIS radio reports that although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, the Centers for Disease Control awarded the money through the $950 million federal funding package to treat and prevent the illness from spreading. Before March 5th, Alabama and most other states, were sending testing for COVID-19 to the CDC. Since then, several tests have been conducted in Alabama.

$5 million in supplemental appropriation has also been approved to the state department of public health by state lawmakers. This will also help increase the number of people being screened for the rapidly spreading illness. While lawmakers are doing what they can to prepare for COVID-19, United States Senator Doug Jones wants Alabamians to also prepare for the worst case scenario.